GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $24.05 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and $9,338.94 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002423 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.