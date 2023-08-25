GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.6 %

GXO stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.