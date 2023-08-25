Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Down 2.8%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

Featured Stories

