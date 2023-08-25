Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

HTLZF stock remained flat at $1.08 during trading on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

