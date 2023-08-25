Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
HTLZF stock remained flat at $1.08 during trading on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
About Hamilton Thorne
