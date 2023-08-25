Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.07

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and traded as low as $105.20. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 1,384 shares trading hands.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

