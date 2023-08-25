Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $422.98

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.98 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.11). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 467.50 ($5.96), with a volume of 25,989 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £150.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 433.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.31.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $3.00. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,071.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hargreaves Services

In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,757.59). In other news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,757.59). Also, insider David Anderson purchased 15,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £71,414.50 ($91,113.17). 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.