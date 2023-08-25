Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.55 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $21.24 or 0.00081602 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,671 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

