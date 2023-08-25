HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,113,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,049,180.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $984,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $234,595.44.

On Thursday, June 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,234 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,324,808.10.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $28.32 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HashiCorp

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.