HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,113,400.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,049,180.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $984,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $234,595.44.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,234 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,324,808.10.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $28.32 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
