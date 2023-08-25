HC Wainwright Lowers Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target to $2.50

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.73.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

