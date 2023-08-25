Head-To-Head Analysis: Fiserv (NYSE:FI) & Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Quisitive Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.18 $2.53 billion $3.97 30.60 Quisitive Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Quisitive Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.3% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fiserv and Quisitive Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 13.60% 14.15% 5.59% Quisitive Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiserv and Quisitive Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 3 12 0 2.69 Quisitive Technology Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $138.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 411.21%. Given Quisitive Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quisitive Technology Solutions is more favorable than Fiserv.

Summary

Fiserv beats Quisitive Technology Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform. The company also provides MazikCare, a set of healthcare-ready business solution; PowerGov, a community development application for permitting, business licensing, code enforcement, and maintenance management; ShopFloor, a manufacturing process management solution; AgeChecker, an age verification tool for retail business; and Velocity Insights, a software development tool to monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors. In addition, it offers application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure solutions; managed services, language localization, product development, security, license management, and cloud innovation solutions; and payment services. The company provides solutions for healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services industries, as well as for state and local government. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

