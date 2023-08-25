Head to Head Analysis: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23 Lemonade $362.20 million 2.61 -$297.80 million ($4.22) -3.21

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lemonade 3 3 0 0 1.50

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen currently has a consensus price target of C$33.60, indicating a potential upside of 320.00%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is more favorable than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A Lemonade -79.54% -34.23% -17.31%

Summary

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen beats Lemonade on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

