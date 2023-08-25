Head to Head Survey: SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Ferrovial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76 Ferrovial $7.96 billion 2.83 $187.57 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Ferrovial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrovial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ferrovial has a consensus price target of $26.87, indicating a potential downside of 13.33%. Given Ferrovial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Ferrovial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants. In addition, the company manufactures and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, operates, and manages airports; and promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. Further, it provides mobility services, include ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; invests in electric vehicle sector, including cars and associated charging infrastructures; and sells, rents, and maintains hydraulic equipment, jacks, and floating caisson equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

