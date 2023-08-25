Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $87.82 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $87.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,083,237,217 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,083,237,217.775032 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05928727 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $93,694,480.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

