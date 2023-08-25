Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend of $0.44

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4359 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Hengan International Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 5,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

