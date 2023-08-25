Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend of $0.44

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4359 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
Hengan International Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Hengan International Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 5,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.
About Hengan International Group
