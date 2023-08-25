Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 20,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 314% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,956 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 9,311,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,745,442. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

