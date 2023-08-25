Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: HKMPF) recently:

8/18/2023 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,350 ($29.98).

8/10/2023 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,800 ($22.97) to GBX 2,175 ($27.75).

8/7/2023 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,740 ($22.20) to GBX 2,100 ($26.79).

8/4/2023 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,800 ($22.97) to GBX 1,900 ($24.24).

7/12/2023 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($21.69) to GBX 1,800 ($22.97).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPF stock remained flat at $26.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.