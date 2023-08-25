holoride (RIDE) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $36,262.82 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.48 or 0.06349769 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000373 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01544429 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $34,906.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.