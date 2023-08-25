Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $186.11. 643,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.44. The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.