Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $185.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

