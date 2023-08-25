Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.79

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
