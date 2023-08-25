Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. 2,102,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,833. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.