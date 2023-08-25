HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah Sells 20,000 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $10.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $503.64. 282,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -122.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

