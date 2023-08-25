HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 3.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.53. 252,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,626,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Get HUYA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUYA

HUYA Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.