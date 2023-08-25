ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) versus Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Head-To-Head Survey

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICICI Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $16.08 billion 5.08 $4.25 billion $1.10 21.23 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.63 $109.00 million $725.05 6.55

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICICI Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 23.80% 14.59% 1.64% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 22.94% 7.05% 0.77%

Risk and Volatility

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.0% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ICICI Bank pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities and card swipes; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, forex, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, and institutional banking services; health, personal accident, fire, and motor insurance, as well as distributes general and life insurance products; and Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

