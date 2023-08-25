Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,785.06

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,785.06 ($22.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,750 ($22.33). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,760 ($22.45), with a volume of 3,516,032 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.90) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.43) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.07) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.40).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,785.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,861.22. The company has a market cap of £16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

