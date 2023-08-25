Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 934.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,316 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

