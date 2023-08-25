Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 28,482 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 980,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 59,010 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $684,516.00.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innodata by 261.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innodata by 392.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 346,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

