Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 28,482 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 28,482 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $385,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 980,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,398.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 59,010 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $684,516.00.
Shares of INOD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
