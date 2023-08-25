Insider Buying: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,853.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.41. 237,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,159. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.