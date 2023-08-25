Insider Buying: Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) Director Cristen L. Kogl bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 373,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions.

