Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys 5,282 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $76,905.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,031,008 shares in the company, valued at $175,171,476.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,279,868.39.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 31,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.