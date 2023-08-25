Insider Buying: Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Purchases 179,168 Shares of Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. 1,299,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,890. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,468,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 35.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,566,000 after buying an additional 1,969,522 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,645,000 after buying an additional 1,889,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

