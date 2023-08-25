Insider Buying: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Acquires 90,185 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 90,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,277,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,098.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Stock Up 2.5 %

FNKO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 1,122,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,984. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $322.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Funko by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Funko by 22.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Funko by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

