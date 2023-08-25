Insider Buying: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Buys $67,260.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paycor HCM Price Performance
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
