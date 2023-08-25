Insider Buying: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Buys $67,260.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

