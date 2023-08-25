Insider Buying: Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Acquires $45,900.00 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) Director Edward K. Zinser purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,984.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
