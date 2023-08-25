Insider Buying: Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Acquires $45,900.00 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) Director Edward K. Zinser purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,984.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 3.6 %

Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

