Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells 15,561 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 15,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $970,850.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,486.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $63.81. 119,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $64.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

