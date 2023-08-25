Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $1,164,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,539,324 shares in the company, valued at $331,325,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $676,200.00.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE APP opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 655.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 119,562 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

