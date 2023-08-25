Insider Selling: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Sells 10,805 Shares of Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $37,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 244,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. BioVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIVI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

