Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $336,536.39 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $336,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,647.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $421,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 47,406 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,135,166.24.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $965,937.44.

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $2,810,678.09.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

