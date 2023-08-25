Insider Selling: byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,963,280.00 in Stock

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,963,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BYNO opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYNO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.