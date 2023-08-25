Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) CFO Sells $30,777.81 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) CFO Doug Samuelson sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $30,777.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,650.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Genelux Stock Performance
Shares of Genelux stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. Genelux Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
