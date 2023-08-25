Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.