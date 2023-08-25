Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,451,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,053,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.94 and its 200 day moving average is $244.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

