Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $24,326.10 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hurst sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $24,326.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,046.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.