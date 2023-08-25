Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $24,326.10 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hurst sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $24,326.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,046.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00.
Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32.
Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perdoceo Education
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
- How to Invest in Energy
- The Leading Emerging Markets For Market-Beating Gains in 2024
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.