Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 5,434 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

