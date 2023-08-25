Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 47,840 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

Samsara Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 3,921,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

