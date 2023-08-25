Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $3,921,000.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.