Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $3,921,000.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of Target stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $181.70.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.