Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Director Sells 5,304 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

