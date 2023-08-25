Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $72,392.50 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12.
- On Thursday, July 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65.
- On Friday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $396,208.88.
- On Friday, June 9th, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.
