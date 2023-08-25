Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

WMT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.82. 4,070,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

