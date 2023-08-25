Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.66.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.79. 7,263,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,944. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

